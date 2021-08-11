Growing Awareness about Health and Hygiene to Bolster Sales of Feminine Hygiene Products Market, Says Fact.MR

Burgeoning awareness about women health and hygiene has been driving toiletry manufactures to make significant investments in feminine hygiene products. The market is witnessing proliferating penetration of feminine care products on the shelves, owing to the rising number of health awareness programs and initiatives. These initiatives are gaining desired audience attention on account of the fast-growing reach of television and media.

Feminine Hygiene Products – Drivers

One the most common but significant factors driving the adoption of feminine hygiene is safety and health of women during menstruation cycle. Every month women have to go through this natural process and it becomes extremely important to maintain hygiene during periods to avoid infection. Increasing awareness among women about maintaining hygiene is another factor, which is creating a positive impact on the overall market for feminine hygiene products.

Changing lifestyle and increasing per capita income is also boosting the development of feminine hygiene products across the globe. Feminine hygiene products such as tampons, sanitary napkins and menstrual cups are user friendly and easily available.

Feminine Hygiene Products – Key players

Lil-Lets, Johnson & Johnson, Ontex International, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Edgewell Personal Care and Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. are some of the key companies involved in the manufacturing of feminine hygiene products.

What is the current scenario and key trends in Feminine Hygiene Products Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Feminine Hygiene Products segments and their future potential? What are the major Feminine Hygiene Products Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Feminine Hygiene Products Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

