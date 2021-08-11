Demand For Portable Air Compressors market Soar With Increased Adoption In Energy Efficient Equipment

Key highlights : The global market for portable air compressors is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2019-2027) to reach a valuation of over US$ 8 Bn.

The portable air compressor market has witnessed steady growth in recent years with rapid utilization in construction sites, road works, and packaging machines through myriad industries. Burgeoning infrastructural activities in APAC and MEA are providing manufacturers with profitable business opportunities over the forecast period.

Technological advances in air compression techniques is laying a profound influence on the equipment’s compression capabilities and is consequently expected to drive growth in the portable air compressor market during the forecast period. In addition, the increase in the adoption of robust and energy efficient equipment is also expected to fuel the industry’s demand for air compressors.

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the Demand of Portable Air Compressor market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market.

Historical, current and forecast of Portable Air Compressor market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and Market trends of Portable Air Compressor

competitive analysis of Portable Air Compressor Market

Strategies adopted by the Portable Air Compressor market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on market size of Portable Air Compressor

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Global Portable Air Compressor Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global portable air compressor market is segmented on the basis of design, lubrication, drive type, application and region.

Design

Rotary Screw Type

Rotary Centrifugal

Reciprocating Type

Lubrication

Oiled

Oil-Free

Driver type

Electric

Conventional

Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Mining

Power Generation

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

APAC to Command Robust Demand Figures Owing to Proliferating Industrial Bases

APAC is set to have the highest growth rate of about 4.5% during the forecast period due to robust industrial and construction activities occurring in China and India.

The emergence of a number of screw compressor producing companies in China and India and a large industrial base for manufacturing electronics and semiconductors in China and Taiwan is expected to further boost the region’s demand for portable air compressors.

Since the oil and gas industry is one of the major market contributors, the countries with a strong infrastructure will prove to be the most lucrative air compressor markets. Opportunities for the Asia Pacific market will therefore continue to be lucrative over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis of Portable Air Compressor Market:

With the current market growth, however, it is less likely that a number of new entrants will converge in the market for portable air compressors. Some of the key developments in the market are:

In December 2019, Atlas Copco unveiled its next generation portable air compressors, with the launch of four forward thinking compressors and extended light tower range.

In December 2019, Elgi Equipment, one of the world’s leading air-compressor manufacturers, launched its future ready, energy-efficient range of electric and diesel portable air compressors

In Feb 2019, Sullair has introduced a two new portable air compressor include Sullair 185 Series and Sullair 375 Series. New units create additional options for independent representatives and rental companies

Prominent players are setting a new benchmark by expanding their product offerings in terms of technology and higher efficiency to better serve the needs of consumers.

Global Portable Air Compressor Market – Scope Of The Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global portable air compressor market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global portable air compressor market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on portable air compressor sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global portable air compressor market.

Building & Construction Hold Over 20 % Share, Closely Followed by Oil & Gas

The building and construction end use segment led in the global portable air compressor market in 2018. With an overall one fifth share, the building and construction sub-segment is expected to retain its dominance over the period predicted.

The building and construction industry is currently the biggest investor in portable air compressors, with portable air compressors available in various sizes and weights. Air compressors are predominantly being used by building and construction companies for a variety of pneumatic tools and equipment.

Depending on the construction task at hand, portable air compressors are being used in nail guns, jackhammers, and compactors. Oil & gas follows close behind as the second most utilized segment for portable air compressors.

Moderately Fragmented Market with High Entry Barriers

The global portable air compressor market is moderately fragmented in nature with a few primary competitors such as Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, ELGI’s capturing majority of the market share. The market is extremely capital-intensive in nature and therefore there is also a high entry barrier for new competitors.

