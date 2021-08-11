Why is the United States a Lucrative Market for Automotive Lighting Manufacturers

Automotive lighting standards are highly driven by increasing concerns regarding road safety and high innovation in technological advancements in lighting components. Demand for front headlights will remain the highest over the coming years, especially for use in passenger vehicles.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4795

The global automotive industry faced a setback in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, which affected production and overall sales of all types of vehicles. Many manufacturers had to shut down their production facilities, which resulted in decline in sales across regions such as North America, Europe, and China. However, with things opening up, the market is set to get back to its normal growth trajectory over the coming months and years.

The global automotive lighting market is expected to be valued at US$ 34.8 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights by Fact.MR. The report estimates the market to expand at over 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Automotive lighting manufacturers are utilizing a large part of their revenue in R&D activities for lighting components. Emergence of new technologies is accelerating market growth. Many car manufacturers are providing components that have better lighting performance, flexible design, and low power consumption.

Various technologies such as LED lights, halogen lights, and laser technologies are being used for exterior and interior lightings.

Many players are not able to manufacture lighting components due to shortage of electronic components from countries such as China and Japan due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Key players in the market are using mergers & acquisitions as one of their key strategies to acquire and maintain maximum market share and geographical share.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4795

Key Segments of the Automotive Lighting Market

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive lighting market offers information divided into five important segments— application, vehicle type, light source, sales channel and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Application Vehicle Type Light Source Sales Channel Region Front Headlights Passenger Cars Compact Cars

Mid-Size Cars

Luxury Cars

SUVs Halogen OEM North America Fog Lights LCVs LEDs Aftermarket Latin America Rear Lights HCVs Xenon Europe Side Lights Electric Vehicles BEV

PHEV

HEV East Asia Interior Lights Two Wheelers Motorcycles

Scooters South Asia Oceania MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4795

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with key players accounting for more than half of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players in this industry are Osram Licht AG, Valeo SA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, ZKW Group, and Hella KgaA Heuck Co. Ltd.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/04/03/1796278/0/en/Automotive-Oil-Filter-Market-Grows-Steadily-as-Automakers-Vie-to-Comply-with-Emission-Regulations-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com