Central Florida Zoo’s beer tasting event, Brews Around the Zoo, is back

SANFORD, FL, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready to raise a glass! The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden’s wildly popular beer tasting event, Brews Around the Zoo, is back with more chances to attend than ever.

For the first time, the Zoo has added a second day to meet demand for the always-popular event. Brews Around the Zoo will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Zoo, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford. It will feature beer samples from 16 breweries as well as live music. The event is presented by Wayne Densch. Tickets are on sale now.

“So many people look forward to Brews Around the Zoo every year,” said Dino Ferri, the Zoo’s CEO. “We’re excited to be able to have this event again in person and bring it back better than ever before, all in support of our mission at the Central Florida Zoo.”

Brews Around the Zoo takes place entirely outdoors in the open air and is rain or shine. Beer stations will be spaced throughout the Zoo, which will be closed except to ticketholders, and food will be available for purchase at distanced stations.

General admission is from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Big-time beer fans can purchase early access tickets to join the fun an hour early on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets for early access on Saturday are $70. General admission tickets (which are valid for one day and are not transferrable) are $50. They are available on the Zoo’s website here.

The event which typically takes place in the spring, was postponed, then cancelled, in 2020. Admission is limited to those 21+, and a valid ID is required for entry.

The following breweries will be participating:

Kona Brewing

Wicked Weed

SweetWater Brewing

Elysian Brewing

Wops Hops Brewing Co.

Sanford Brewing Co.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

Ancient City Brewing Co.

Central 28 Beer

Goose Island Beer Co.

3 Daughters Brewing Co.

Tampa Bay Brewing Co.

Blue Springs Brewing

Bold Rock Cider

Michelob Ultra Seltzer

Cutwater Vodka

For more information about the Zoo, visit www.centralfloridazoo.org.

Additional photos can be found here.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, providing experiences that excite and inspire adults and children to learn and act on behalf of wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.