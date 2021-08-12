Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – Future Opportunities, Industry Growth, Market Size and Share

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global infection surveillance solutions market is projected to reach USD 508.8 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2016 to 2021. The market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years driven by the increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), government policies for preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of surgeries. However, factors such as high cost of software, reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare tools, and dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to restrain the growth of the infection surveillance solutions market to a certain extent.

Geographically, the infection surveillance solutions market in North America and Europe accounted for large market shares owing to the increasing incidence of HAIs, government policies for preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditure in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region, especially Japan, China, and India, is expected to register highest growth owing to the rising incidences of HAIs, increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and rapid improvement in the health insurance sector in these countries.

The global infection surveillance solutions market is highly fragmented, with a large number of companies offering infection surveillance solutions. These key players include Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Premier Inc. (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands,), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Medical Software (U.S.), Deb Group Ltd (U.K.), Hygreen Inc. (U.S.), RL Solutions (Canada), and TRUVEN Health Analytics (U.S.).