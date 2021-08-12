Chicago’s First Lady Offers a Chicago Cruise Tour

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Chicago’s First Lady is pleased to announce they offer a Chicago cruise tour to view the city from a new perspective. This river cruise has earned a number one ranking on TripAdvisor, giving visitors a fun option for spending time in Chicago.

The Chicago’s First Lady River cruise offers several options to give visitors and residents the chance to experience the city from the river. In addition to daytime cruises, individuals can opt for an evening cruise to enjoy the night out on the water. For those who want to take a step back in time, the Lady Grebe Chicago River Experience uses an older boat for a classic journey along the Chicago River.

Chicago’s First Lady is the only Chicago River cruise partnered with the Chicago Architecture Center to provide an engaging architectural tour from a unique vantage point. Customers will enjoy 90 minutes on the water with indoor and outdoor seating options. For an additional $5, customers can add on a tour of the Chicago Architecture Center, which is valid for up to seven days past the cruise date. It’s the perfect opportunity to dive into the architectural history of the city.

Anyone interested in learning about the Chicago cruise tour options can find out more by visiting the Chicago’s First Lady website or by calling 1-847-358-1330.

About Chicago’s First Lady: Chicago’s First Lady is consistently rated as a top river cruise tour through Chicago. With several tour options offered, visitors and residents can view the city from a new perspective. The cruise line offers daily and evening cruises to best suit their customers’ needs.

