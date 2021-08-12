Options Family & Behavior Services Offers Substance Abuse Treatment

Burnsville, Minnesota, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Options Family & Behavior Services is pleased to announce they offer substance abuse treatment to help individuals break their addictions. Their qualified team provides a personalized treatment plan designed to help patients achieve long-lasting results.

Options Family & Behavior Services supports individuals’ needs to overcome addiction and live a better quality of life. Their team creates a treatment plan using individual and group therapy, medication, and other addiction treatment tools to ensure their patients get the assistance and support they need to succeed. Because their qualified therapists work with patients to find the root of the problem, individuals who seek treatment at the substance abuse clinic can rest assured they will have a lower risk of relapse.

The professional team at Options Family & Behavior Services strives to help patients break their addiction for good. With continued support after graduating from their substance abuse program, patients build a support network to prevent relapse and ensure they always have somewhere to turn if they fall.

Anyone interested in learning about substance abuse treatment options can find out more by visiting the Options Family & Behavior Services website or by calling 1-952-564-3000.

About Options Family & Behavior Services: Options Family & Behavior Services is a mental health facility providing therapy, substance abuse treatment, and more. Their team provides personalized treatment plans to help every patient achieve their goals. They are also available for telehealth appointments.

Company: Options Family & Behavior Services
Address: 151 West Burnsville Parkway, Suite 100
City: Burnsville
State: MN
Zip code: 55337
Telephone number: 1-952-564-3000
Fax number: 1-651-925-0256
Email address: info@optionsminnesota.com

