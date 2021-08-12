Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market is anticipated to reach USD 238.3 billion by 2025. Contract manufacturing offers supports to the complete outsourcing market, due to its widespread adoption and popularity by pharmaceutical establishments.

Drivers

The factors that propel the growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research industry include decrease in the cost of production of APIs, increasing focus on cost reduction, the rising price pressure. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including stringent rules and regulations, and steady improvement.

The market may be explored by product type as Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF); which may further include (Parenteral/Injectables, Tablet, Oral Liquids, Capsule, Others), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), OTC Medicines and Nutritional Products, Advanced Drug Delivery Products, and Others. The “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)” segment led the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to increasing demand for High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI).

The key applications that could be explored in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research industry include Biopharmaceutical, and Pharmaceutical. The market by end users could span Non-sterile, and Sterile. North America accounted for the major share of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing/Contract Research Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

India

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Argentina

Chile

Venezuela

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

