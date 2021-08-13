Uvaa World – A creative advertising startup by Shivam Thakur

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Influencer marketing is the fastest-growing pace with numerous opportunities in the field of advertising. Marketing strategies, techniques and skills in this is not an easy task but Shivam is an ace in this niche. Apart from this he is also a writer and short film director.

Shivam Thakur is a young Influencer Marketing Manager, founder of @uvaaworld.in and social media marketer from Delhi. In his college days, he started with digital marketing and gained experience and perfection over the period and entered this new field of advertising with digital platforms and is now a top-notch Influencer and celebrity manager of India.

Shivam carrying an influential personality making his content even more valuable and informative on social media. His company have 500+ active micro and medium social media influencers and have more than 100 celebrity on Instagram. Apart from this, his company has signed around 20+ Mega Influencers of Bollywood and sports. He creates creative marketing campaigns for his clients to make their brands more profitable. He believes that content is everything, it’s the foundation of successful marketing in the digital niche.

He is giving guidance like a pro to other peeps in this niche. Talking about his procurement then with his skills, knowledge and strategies in Influencer Marketing he not only do promotions on Instagram, but he also promotes brands with promotion campaigns on some of the renowned short videos app like “MX TAKATAK”, “HELLO APP”, “VIGO VIDEOS”, ” JOSH” and many more.

He has written and directed many short films and music videos. He has also given the video concepts to many renowned punjabi and haryanvi singers for their songs. He also writes quotes on famous writing apps like “MIRAKEE” and “YOUR QUOTE”

Thus, influencing people about the Influence and celebrity marketing and its scope is encouraging a lot of people to execute more and make their way as they did. Thus, we wish the ace of marketing all the best for his future.