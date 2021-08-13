The New Angel of Death Has Arrived In New G.W. Mullins Paranormal YA Thriller Novel “Rise Of The DarkLighter – Dark Awakening”

New York City, United States , 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Light Of The Moon Publishing announces a new release from G.W. Mullins and a spin-off of his best-selling paranormal fantasy series “From The Dead Of Night.” “Rise Of The Dark Lighter – Dark Awakening,” is in stores now.

Mullins returns to the familiar world he created for the “From The Dead Of Night” series, while building a new story in this universe. In the book “Daniel’s Fate,” Mullins left his audience with an ending that promised more. In this latest book, he delivers with a continuation of the final battle between good and evil. “Rise Of The Dark Lighter – Dark Awakening” is available from retailers worldwide in eBook, Hardback (ISBN 978-1-64871-256-2) and Paperback (ISBN 978-1-64871-159-6).

In order to save his uncle, Malachi is forced to summon Santa Muerte, the deity of death. He offers a year of his life in exchange for her help. With his soul on the line, he must do her bidding, to regain his freedom.

He quickly learns a battle is about to begin. The dead begin to rise, as Angels and Demons prepare to wage war for control of humanity. Empowered as a Dark-Lighter, Malachi must choose a side as Armageddon begins to take place, and the last battle between good and evil begins.

“Dark Awakening” is the first of three books from Author G.W. Mullins’ “Rise Of The Dark Lighter.” This new series is a continuation of his “From The Dead Of Night” books, featuring the Best-Selling titles “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.”

​For further information, on the writing visit G.W. Mullins’ web site at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. Books from G.W. Mullins are available from retailers worldwide such as Amazon.com, iBooks, Kobo, Indiebound, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Nook, Powell’s City Of Books and many others.

G.W. Mullins is a Native American of Cherokee decent. He has been a published author for ten years. His work has been focused mainly on Native American Folklore and paranormal fiction stories. His latest works, include “Rise Of The Now Queen Book One The Polar Bear King”, “Messages From The Other Side Stories of the Dead, Their Communication, and Unfinished Business”, and “Vengeance” a murder mystery thriller.