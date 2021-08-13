Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2025

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2015. The systems are used mainly for the detection of central nervous system (CNS) related diseases such as tumors, spine lesions, stroke influenced area in brain and blood vessels. The main driving factor for this market is increasing elderly population and high incidences of CNS diseases. The high rates of chronic diseases due to the increased geriatric population and demand for the minimally invasive or non-invasive diagnostic procedures fuel the market growth.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Closed Systems
  • Open Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Low Field Strength
  • Mid Field Strength
  • High Field Strength

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Brain and neurological
  • Spine and Musculoskeletal
  • Vascular
  • Abdomen
  • Cardiac
  • Breast
  • Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

  • Siemens
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hitachi Medical Systems
  • Esaote
  • Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd Inc.
  • Toshiba Corporation and many others

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • MEA
  • South Africa

