Arthroscopy Instruments Market worth $5.61 Billion – Ongoing Technological Advancements

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The high incidence of sport-related injuries; technological advancements in arthroscopy products; and efficient reimbursement systems in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

The report analyzes and studies the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the arthroscopy instruments market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). rising inclination of patients and hospitals towards minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in arthroscopy products, and an efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The global arthroscopy instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.17 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The arthroscopic implants segment accounted for the segment of the market in 2017

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into arthroscopic implants, arthroscopes, visualization system, RF ablation system, motorized shavers, and fluid management system. The arthroscopic implants segment is expected to have the largest share in the arthroscopy instruments market in 2017 due to the use of these implants in a majority of arthroscopic surgeries.

The hip, foot, ankle, elbow, and wrist arthroscopy application segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on applications, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, and other arthroscopy applications. Other arthroscopy applications include hip, foot, ankle, elbow, and wrist arthroscopy. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the rising number of hip arthroscopy surgeries and the rising focus of manufacturer towards developing new instruments for complex hip arthroscopy surgeries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238516643

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

Geographically, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to the presence of a large and increasing patient population accompanied by a well-established medical reimbursement policy and initiatives by government & private hospitals expand endoscopy facilities in the region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The major players of the arthroscopy instruments market areArthrex (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Karl Storz (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), MEDICON (Germany), Sklar (US), Millennium (US), and GPC Medical (India).

Arthrex (US) held the leading position with a share of 29.3% in the global arthroscopy instruments market in 2016. Arthrex is a pioneer in the field of arthroscopy & sports medicine. The company has developed more than 11,000 innovative products and surgical procedures to advance minimally invasive orthopedic treatments worldwide. Its focus on R&D activities and strong patent portfolio gives the company a competitive advantage over other players in the market. The company is also focused on expansion to strengthen its market position. In line with its strategy, in 2017 company announced the expansion plan for its global headquarters in Florida and its manufacturing facility in South Carolina.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=238516643