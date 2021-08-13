Transfer Membrane Market worth $187.9 million – Research and Development Activities in the Field of Proteomics

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Factors such as increasing public and private funding for life science research, the significantly high prevalence of target diseases across the globe, and increasing R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to drive the growth of market.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Transfer Membrane Market is expected to reach USD 187.9 million by 2023 from USD 174.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

The PVDF transfer membrane segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of types, classified into nylon transfer membrane, nitrocellulose transfer membrane, and PVDF transfer membranes. In 2018, PVDF transfer membranes are expected to command the major share of the market. The PVDF transfer membrane segment is expected to account for the largest share of the transfer membrane market in 2018. Advantages of PVDF transfer membrane over nitrocellulose membranes such as higher durability and hydrophobicity, increasing R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing proteomic research are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

The dry electrotransfer segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period

On the basis of transfer method, the transfer membrane market is segmented into tank electrotransfer, semi-dry electrotransfer, dry electrotransfer, and other transfer methods (diffusion blotting and vacuum blotting). The Dry electrotransfer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the advantages of dry-electrotransfer over conventional methods, including rapid, high-quality transfer and ease of use due to the non-requirement of additional buffers in the case of dry-electroblotting.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The transfer membrane market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to presence of leading transfer membrane manufacturers in the region, availability of government and private financial support for life science research, and a high disease prevalence in the region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The key players in the transfer membrane market include Merck KGaA (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), Pall Coporation (US), Advansta (US), GVS (Italy), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), Abcam (UK), ATTO Corporation (Japan), Carl Roth (Germany), Macherey-Nagel (Germany), Azure Biosystems (US), and Axiva Sichem Biotech (India), among others.

Merck KGaA (US) held the leadership position in the transfer membrane market. The company has a broad portfolio of transfer membrane. Apart from its broad product portfolio, the company also has a strong geographical presence and a wide customer base in emerging economies, including Brazil, India, and China. The innovation-centric company is continuously working towards developing new products and conducting research activities, For instance, its new Center in Boston, US supports the R&D activities dedicated to life science research. In recent years, Merck has also adopted the inorganic growth strategy of acquisitions to enhance its presence in the market.

