Oral Care Products Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales in the oral hygiene market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation by Category Product Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Mouthwash/Dental Rinse

Dental Floss

Dental Accessories Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Sales

Other Retail Formats Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Oral Hygiene Market – Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the oral hygiene market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with the manufacturing of oral hygiene products. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the oral hygiene market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the oral hygiene market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for oral hygiene products has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Dental caries, periodontitis, and gingivitis are some of the most common dental disorders that are prevalent across the globe. While cleaning and regular brushing of teeth is foremost for maintaining oral hygiene, undergoing monthly check-up is also suggested adherently by many dental experts. Demand for oral care products continue to surge, as consumers become more conscious about oral hygiene. According to Fact.MR’s latest report, the global oral hygiene market is set to ride at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing demand for dental care products for post-surgical procedures and rising popularity of value-added products. In addition, multi-product offerings by companies and the arrival of new oral healthcare equipment is reflecting favorable on the prospects of the market. That is why, power toothbrush sensitivity toothpaste, and extra whitening toothpaste have become key areas for catering the ever-expanding base of premium class consumers in both developed and developing countries. Following excerpts from Fact.MR’s report on the global oral hygiene market are crucial to the market’s future prospects On the basis of products, the toothpaste segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share of the market. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. The toothbrush segment currently holds the second spot. The toothbrush segment is projected to account for nearly one-fourth revenue share of the product type segment by the end of 2017.

Based of distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the global oral hygiene market by 2017-end. This is primarily owing to increasing construction of hypermarket/supermarket in emerging countries such as India and China. Moreover, hypermarkets/supermarkets can accommodate massive stocks of oral products and also enable consumers to choose from a wide-range of options. Meanwhile, departmental stores will remain the second largest distribution channel for oral care products. The departmental stores segment is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 18,181 Mn over 2022, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5.2%.

The oral hygiene market in Europe is expected to remain highly lucrative throughout the forecast period. The region’s market is expected to surge at a CAGR of over 5% between 2017 and 2022. This is primarily owing to factors such as existence of a large patient pool, rapid adoption of new oral care products and widespread prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases in Europe. Competition Tracking Some of the prominent companies functioning in the global oral hygiene market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unilever PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Himalaya Drug Company, and LG Electronics Inc. Many of these player are actively focusing on product innovation and channelizing investments in research and development in order to increase their product portfolio. Players are trying to compete in various fronts, owing to the heterogeneous nature of the market.

