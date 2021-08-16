How is Growing Demand from Clinical Centers and Hospitals Spearheading Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Growth

Globally, demand for minimally invasive surgeries is gaining rapid traction with growing preference for laparoscopic surgeries, robotic surgeries, and endoscopic mucosal reselection, to name a few. With advancements in the medical and healthcare sector and rise in inclination towards hassle-free surgery options, demand for minimally invasive surgery is forecast to spiral upward in the near future.

As stated in a new report by Fact.MR, the global minimally invasive surgery market will surpass a US$ 10 billion valuation by 2031, with North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific emerging as prominent markets.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High demand for laparoscopic surgeries to be witnessed.

Orthopedic and cosmetics to emerge as dominant segments in terms of disorder.

Rise in demand from hospitals to bolster industry growth.

The United States to lead in North America’s market for minimally invasive surgeries.

Germany to dominate the market in Europe.

Asia Pacific to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

China, India, Japan, France, and the United Kingdom to maintain positive industry outlook.

Market Segmentation by Category

Procedure Laparoscopic Surgery Robotic Surgery Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection

Disorder Type Orthopedic Minimally Invasive Surgery Cosmetic & Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgery Gynecological Minimally Invasive Surgery Cardiothoracic Minimally Invasive Surgery Gastrointestinal Minimally Invasive Surgery Urological Minimally Invasive Surgery Others

End User Minimally Invasive Surgery at Hospitals Minimally Invasive Surgery at Clinics Minimally Invasive Surgery at Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Who is Winning in this Space?

The global minimally invasive surgery market is getting fiercer in terms of competition. In order to maintain their leading positions, key players are launching a wider variety of products more frequently.

For instance,

Rutland Medical Center recently launched its new range of Endoscopy of the Upper and Lower Digestive Tract Solution, Gastric & Hernia Surgery Solutions, and others.

Huntington Hospital launched its new minimally invasive robotic surgery solutions a couple of years back.

