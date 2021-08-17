What To Do after BTech CSE | Scope and Career Opportunities

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — B.Tech is a four year degree program in India, which includes internship and practical hands on training on the field too. If a student wants to build a career in Information Technology or Computer Science (CSE), then he/she have to pursue a B.Tech degree in Computer Science. Typically when a student is on the verge of completing the 7th semester, then he/she starts worrying as to what to do after btech in cse? The million dollar question that comes across every student’s mind is whether to pursue higher education or to join the corporate jobs after btech Computer science or prepare for government exams.

Here are some good tips to bring relief to all the students who are looking for the correct options after btech cse:

Higher Education path

The student be able to always go for a higher education path after completing their B.Tech in Computer Science. A M.Tech in Computer Science after the completion of graduation degree is a great method to go ahead. A M.Tech in Computer Science is usually a 2-year post-graduate programme offered by KCC Institutes.

Under this specialization, the student will gain knowledge on topics like Software needs and Estimation Software, Quality Metrics and Testing Software, Architecture and Design Patterns, IOT Agile based Software Engineering, Secure Software Engineering, and Component-Based Software Engineering. After the successful completion of M.Tech, candidates can choose to join a company and start doing a job, or can pursue a PhD in Computer Science as well.

MBA in Finance, Marketing, IT, and HR are other good options after btech cse. The students who select to pursue a management degree like a BBA and after MBA in Finance, Marketing, IT, HR etc are exposed to very bright job opportunities. Admission to a MBA course in KCC Institutes are open and the eligibility criterion for all programs

For National Students: B.Tech. in Computer Science IT Electronics & Communication Electronics & Instrumentation and Electrical & Electronics with minimum 50% marks. MCA/M.Sc. (Computer Sc.) with minimum 60% marks. GATE/NET Qualified students shall be preferred.

For International Students: Minimum 50% in the qualifying examination with the pre-requisite subjects for admission into the desired program.

The MBA program is usually of two years duration and includes an internship as well. There is a 5-year course available at KCC Institutes which includes an integrated degree of graduation and post- graduation.

Now, let’s discuss some career alternative in the corporate sector for B.Tech Computer Science students/ pass outs.

High Paying Job Opportunities

Completing your Bachelors in Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science from KCC Institutes – one of the most well-recognized private education in Delhi NCR – open myriad rewarding job opportunities with excellence future prospects in dissimilar private and public industries, government departments, business organizations, commercial, and manufacturing sector. Given below are some high-paying career options after btech in cse:

Software Developer: Software developers are responsible for writing/ debugging codes that goes on to make a software application. Designing, coding, computer programming, project management, etc are some of the everyday jobs undertaken by the software developers in their corporate living.

Hardware Engineers: Hardware engineers are answerable for testing, installation, replacement of computer hardware being used in an organization. This also contain integrated chips, circuit boards, systems, modems, keyboards and printers.

Networking Engineers: Networking engineers are professionals who are well versed to handle and manage designing, implementation and troubleshooting of computer networks. Usually CCNA and other certifications are mandatory for this field.

If you are still uncertain about what career option you have to choose after successful completion of btech in computer science, talk to our student career counselor at KCC Institutes.