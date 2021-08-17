Types of Migraine and its remedies

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Migraine can potentially affect an individual’s everyday existence, such as the capacity to work or concentrate fully, depending on the severity of its symptoms. There are different types of migraines with various scales of severity, symptoms, and recurrence. One out of seven people across the globe suffer from migraines, but still, there is no cure for migraines. Worry not; treatment plans and remedies exist to help alleviate the pain caused by it.

How migraine affects people deviate, indicating that migraine remains personal. Various types of migraines involve:

Migraine with aura: Commonly known as the classic migraine, one-third of those with migraines experience this. You will sense an indication or aura that a migraine attack will happen. The episode of euro differs for each person; sometimes, it lasts for 30 minutes. Common symptoms include perceiving undulating lines, flickering lights, blurred vision, etc. Migraine without aura: Also known as the common migraine or hemicrania simplex, this form of migraine causes an excruciating agony on one side of the head. Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and feel sensitivity towards light and sound. The headache can persist for three days if left untreated. Abdominal migraine: It affects four percent of children and few adults likewise. Some of the symptoms include severe stomach ache, vomiting, light-headedness, and absence of agonizing headache. Menstrual migraine: This type of migraine occurs some days before, during, or immediately after women’s menstruation. Complicated migraine: They induce symptoms such as paralysis and stinging, difficulty articulating or understanding speeches, or numbness of an arm or leg. Migraine equivalent: They are migraines with aura, without a headache. They occur among those over the age of 50 with a history of migraines with aura. Vestibular migraine: A form of migraine featuring vertigo or responsiveness to movement, shakiness, or balance problems. Brainstem Migraine:A sporadic case of migraine that progresses slowly and transpires before or is accompanied by a headache. Common symptoms involve vertigo, giddiness, mumbled speech, buzzing in the ears, and double vision.

No cure exists for migraines, but with medication and avoiding established causes, patients can limit how often they experience migraines. Pain killers and other types of medication can often help. Taking medicines, the moment symptoms appear may keep them from becoming critical.

Consult a doctor to inquire how much of each drug is harmless and effective. We should not misuse or overuse any medication as it can prompt a rebound headache.

Apart from medication, some home remedies to alleviate symptoms of migraine involve:

Use adjustable ice packs or cold masks

Move away from a bright to a silent and dim room.

Take rest and sleep when essential

Eat well and avoid migraines triggering foods, such as old cheese, chocolate, caffeine, and alcohol

Handle stress by exercising, relaxing and meditating

You can also go for alternative therapy or nonmedical remedies, like acupuncture or physical therapy (neck exercise). But you should consult a doctor before as the effectiveness of such is not confirmed yet.

