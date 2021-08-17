JC foundation trust announces the opening ceremony of ‘Space for Peace’

Salford, United Kingdom, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — JC Foundation Trust in collaboration with Tesco Prestwich (Bury) will be soon opening a “Space For Peace” – a garden of peace, mental health, light and tranquility for Jewish and local communities.

We will commemorate with a plaque all those who have lost their lives during the pandemic and remember them in the garden of peace.

The opening ceremony of the Space for Peace garden will be held in the presence of Christian Wakeford (MP of Bury South), Russell Conn (President of the Jewish Representative Council) and Suzanne Done (Tesco Manager) along with our founder Jay Charara and CEO Nicki Davis on Sunday, 29 August at 2 PM.

Jay Charara, Chairman at JC foundation trust said “Covid-19 has heavily impacted the mental health of people across the UK and globally. For a mental peace and relaxation, there is no better place than a peace garden where they can go frequently if it’s nearby”

He also said “Special thanks to Tesco Express for supporting our idea to build a space for peace garden outside the supermarket”

After this, we will continue to work on new initiatives to help and support local communities in the Salford area and nearby.

About JC Foundation Trust:

The JC foundation trust aims to provide a platform for the local community, enhance community cohesion and a give a social voice when it comes to important issues such as disability, antisemitism, discrimination, social justice and ethics.