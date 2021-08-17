The Leading Professional IT Services & Solutions Provider

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a start-up company looking for a reliable internet service provider? Perhaps you are an established company who is looking to find a new website and email domain hosting company, as your emails never seem to work, or maybe, you are wanting to install security cameras on your premises to make your clients feel safer. If these situations sound like your current predicament, then let me introduce you to BareMetal! BareMetal is a professional informational technology services company who started out supplying wireless internet in Mitchells Plain and, since then, have evolved into a one-stop-shop for all of your IT needs.

BareMetal is here to provide businesses, homes, as well as organisations with either WTTH/B or FTTH/B, which stands for Wireless To The Home or Business and Fibre To The Home or Business. Wireless internet is normally connected via an ADSL cable and provides connection to the internet, but not at the greatest speeds. Fibre, on the other hand, also connects you to the internet via fibre optic cables. However, this connection is much faster, way more reliable, plus the cables can handle much greater traffic volumes when compared to a normal ADSL line.

Not only does BareMetal deal with internet cables, but they also supply, design, install, as well as maintain high-end security solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BareMetal’s clients can choose from different alarm systems, CCTV monitoring, and other cabling solutions to secure their properties.

Two of the most basic needs of every business is their website and emails. In order for people to be able to see your website on the internet, it needs to be hosted on a server that is connected to the internet. BareMetal is here to provide you with hosting for your blog, emails, or website!

About BareMetal

BareMetal is a South African BEE company with their headquarters located in Cape Town. They originally started out as a wireless internet provider for the Mitchell’s plain area, and have now evolved into a one-stop-shop for any IT-related queries.