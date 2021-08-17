Automotive Connectors Market Business Share and Future Scope Till 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 17 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Connectors Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Automotive Connectors market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Automotive Connectors Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Automotive Connectors Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global automotive connectors market size is projected to attain USD 28.25 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period, 2018 to 2025. Rising popularity of vehicle electrification is projected to boost the demand for connectors over the forecast period. Moreover, growing need for safety and security, convenience, and connectivity in passenger cars and commercial vehicles is projected to further drive the growth of the market.

Based on product, the segment of fiber optic connectors is anticipated to attain the fastest growth at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2025. In addition, the PBC board is a vital component used for connecting electronic devices and transmitting several commands to these devices. Furthermore, rising safety and security concerns in passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles is projected to drive the growth of safety & security application segment. This segment accounted for the market share of more than 26% in 2017.

The segment of passenger car held the largest market share with a revenue of USD 11.55 billion owing to rising demand for passenger cars in developing economies such as India and China. Moreover, the segment of commercial vehicle is anticipated to attain exponential growth from 2018 to 2025 due to emerging regulations for safety and security of drivers in commercial vehicles. Furthermore, North America held the market share of over 25% in 2017 owing to rising penetration of vehicle electrification and growing adoption of electric vehicles in the region. Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2017 owing to presence of leading manufacturers and major exporters in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Taiwan.

Leading players in the automotive connector market are developing advanced products with high-end safety features to cater to rising stringency for safety and security of drivers and passengers in commercial as well as passenger vehicles. Moreover, they are incorporating emerging technologies such as V2V communication and machine learning to develop technologically advanced products.

Some of the companies for Automotive Connectors market are:

Delphi Technologies, TE Connectivity, Sumitomo Corporation, and YAZAKI Corporation

