Future Electronics Recognized by LITEON Technology for Outstanding 2025 Performance in EMEA

Montreal, Quebec, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, has been recognized by LITEON Technology for exceptional partnership performance throughout 2025. The distinction highlights Future Electronics’ outstanding contributions to LITEON’s Optoelectronics Product Solutions (OPS) business across EMEA – Europe, Middle East and Africa.

As one of LITEON’s leading global partners, Future Electronics continues to invest heavily in expanding demand creation across EMEA, strengthening its position as a key driver of growth for LITEON’s OPS technologies. Both organizations remain aligned in their mission to introduce advanced optoelectronic solutions for applications spanning automotive systems, cloud computing, industrial equipment, and next-generation connectivity.

“Through our close collaboration with Future Electronics, we have successfully delivered high-performance solutions to customers worldwide while jointly advancing our commitment to sustainability and technological leadership.” said Sander Su, GM of Optoelectronic Product Solutions (OPS) Business Unit of LITEON Technology, “We look forward to deepening this partnership and creating even greater value together.”

“Our partnership with LITEON is truly meaningful,” said Jillian Thomas, Vice President Marketing and Asset management at Future Electronics, “We are committed to providing best-in-class technical support and services, and to working alongside LITEON to bring more innovation and growth opportunities to the global market.”

LITEON Technology, Taiwan’s first listed electronics company and a global leader in LED technologies and power management, continues to drive sustainable, future-focused innovation in AIoT, 5G, power management, and the emerging Internet of Energy ecosystem. The company emphasized that its strengthened partnership with Future Electronics will support the launch of new technologies, deeper market penetration, and continued collaboration in 2026 and beyond.

