Cigarette Paper Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Cigarette Paper market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Cigarette Paper. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Cigarette Paper Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Cigarette Paper, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Cigarette Paper Market.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of cigarette paper across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of cigarette paper during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Market Segments Covered Type Cigarette Tissue 1 ¼ 1 ½ Single Wide Double Wide King Size

Plug Wrap Paper

Tipping Paper

Rolling Papers Pulp Material Flax

Wood Pulp

Hemp

Rice Straw

Esparto

Mixed Basis Weight Range 23 – 40 gsm

17 – 28 gsm

28 – 40 gsm

12 -27 gsm Refining Bleached

Unbleached Region Cigarette Manufacturing

Roll Your Own Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Cigarette Paper Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the cigarette paper market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of cigarette paper. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the cigarette paper market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The cigarette paper market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (Metric Ton) and value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Metric Ton” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global cigarette paper market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for cigarette paper has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of cigarette paper, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of cigarette paper has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. The global cigarette paper market is poised to expand at a CAGR of a little over 2% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Historically, the market has witnessed a growth rate of 1.4% over the past 5 years, owing to decreasing demand for cigarettes on the back of surging prices and taxes. However, demand for cigarette paper is still steady to trillions of units of cigarettes being manufactured across the globe. Nearly 6.5 trillion cigarettes were sold in 2019, which translates to more than 80% of global cigarette paper demand. Even though the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes has created a critical situation for factory-made cigarettes, it is still not in a position to overtake actually cigarettes anytime soon The COVID-19 pandemic exhibited an opportunity for cigarette manufacturers and suppliers to enhance their product offerings towards roll your own cigarette paper. While factory-made cigarette manufacturing facilities were shut down, the roll your own segment came as a saviour for the market. Key Takeaways from Market Study The global cigarette paper market is anticipated to add 1.5X value by 2031.

Unbleached cigarette paper is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

East Asia is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 500 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 2% over the next ten years.

The roll your own cigarette paper segment is projected to exhibit a higher growth rate of close to 4% CAGR, while cigarette manufacturing under application is projected to add 1.2X value by 2031.

The market in South Asia is set to expand at a 2.6% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 370 Mn in 2031, owing to higher presence of manufacturers in the region, huge consumer base, and substantial consumption with streamlined supply chains.

By refining segment, unbleached cigarette paper is poised to provide higher opportunity for cigarette paper manufacturers by virtue of increasing consumer inclination towards unbleached rolling paper due to its chemical-free and organic attributes. The segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period “The cigarette paper market flourishes on cigarette smoking patterns – higher the consumption, higher the growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst. Collaborative Approach and Targeted End Users by Key Players Prominent players in the market such as SWM, Delfort AG, BMJ, and Miquel Y Costas have created a synergy in the demand and supply equation with cigarette manufacturers. This collaborative network has streamlined the supply chain of cigarette paper, set by relative demand for the production of cigarettes.

Key players consider their intellectual property and patents to be their material assets. Market leader Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has been at the forefront of developing technologies, and has patented several innovations for the production of LIP cigarettes paper.

Cigarette paper manufacturers are competing primarily on quality characteristics, pricing, innovation, and customer service.

More Valuable Insights on Cigarette Paper Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

