Liquid Phycocyanin An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

A detailed assessment on few of phycocyanin producers and suppliers accessible in the report allows the report readers to obtain detailed findings that have resulted from phycocyanin supply chain analysis, business execution, and value chain analysis across the regional markets incorporated in the report.

Phycocyanin Market: Segmentation FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of phycocyanin market on the basis of nature, form, application and region. Nature Organic

Conventional Form Powder

Liquid Application Food and

Beverage

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Cosmetics and

Personal Care

Others Region North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Phycocyanin market is anticipated to witness a notable upsurge during the forecast period 2019 to 2028, conferring to a new Fact.MR study. The study promotes crucial trends that are presently determining the growth of phycocyanin market.This newly published and perceptive report sheds light on vital dynamics, which are likely to convert the future of phycocyanin market, in turn generating worthwhile opportunities for key companies as well as evolving players who are interested in the production of phycocyanin. Phycocyanin market study is a detailed market intellect on key revenue progression factors, challenges, industry trends, and opportunities, which will eventually influence the growth of phycocyanin market. The report primarily conveys a summary of phycocyanin market, considering present and upcoming nutritional supplement industry scenarios, to reveal striking sides relating to the acceptance of phycocyanin across prominent regional markets. A list of prominent companies functioning in phycocyanin market provided in the report enhances reliability of this ample research study. Phycocyanin Market: Report Summary and Scope The study offers a comprehensive overview on diverse features that are inducing demand, revenue generation and sales in phycocyanin market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on phycocyanin market has also been made accessible by the experts, who have considered the market estimates on the basis of a likely scenario, an optimistic scenario, and a conservative scenario regarding sales of phycocyanin during the forecast period. Analysis and estimation of price point comparison by region and by nature with the global average price has been included in this study. Phycocyanin Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation Predictions of phycocyanin market, encompassing current as well as forthcoming projected values estimate and analysis on region-wise demand trends and price index have been assimilated in the report. Market estimates at the regional and global scale for phycocyanin are available in terms of “US$ Mn.” A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent phycocyanin market segments, along with the market attractiveness valuation computes understandings brought in the report. Metrics mentioned above are also followed based on phycocyanin applications where phycocyanin witnesses a steady demand. Phycocyanin Market: Scrutinized Assessment on Regional Segments Weighted sections have been elaborated in the report on phycocyanin market, which delivers projection on the regional markets. These chapters brighten the regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of phycocyanin market during period of forecast. Country-specific valuation on demand for phycocyanin has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, price point assessment, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominent regions and countries. For all regional markets Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Phycocyanin Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report ends with a section on the competition scenario of phycocyanin market, along with the profiles of major companies contributing to the market expansion. Essential and up-to-date data as well as information correlated to the market performers, who principally engage in the production and supply of phycocyanin, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to plan preemptive steps to advance their businesses. Company profiles have been shared in the report, which exerts essentials such as product portfolio, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player recognized along with the company policies identification and analysis. The company presence mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players of the market functioning in phycocyanin market offers readers with actionable intellect, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and making decisive predictions on the competition levels in phycocyanin market. Major companies operating in global phycocyanin market, include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corp, DDW Inc., DIC Corporation, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd., Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., GNT Holding B.V., Sensient Technologies Corp., Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Döhler GmbH, Naturex S.A., Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd. and others. Key Takeaways of Global Phycocyanin Market Conventional nature of phycocyanin accounts for more than two third of market share and is expected to show significant growth in phycocyanin market during period of forecast, due to increased demand from food and beverages manufacturers.

Powder form of phycocyanin is a major contributor to the global phycocyanin consumption and is projected to grow 1.9X over period of forecast, owing to its increased demand in beverages and cosmetics industry.

Phycocyanin market in Europe holds more than one third of the market share. Moreover, increasing nutritional supplement demand from consumers will augment growth of phycocyanin during forecast period.

Organic nature of phycocyanin holds more one third of market share, thus pushing the growth of organic phycocyanin by end of 2029.

After the approval of the use of phycocyanin in food and beverage products is given by FDA, the demand of phycocyanin from Spirulina has started surging, and companies have begun producing various types of products made from Spirulina phycocyanin such as smoothies, juices, nutritional supplements etc. Market Leaders Capitalizing on Cosmetology to Expand Revenue Share Application of phycocyanin from Spirulina in cosmetic products is gaining traction in the recent years. Recently, manufacturers have started using micro-algae in the treatment of skin problems such as aging, tanning, and pigment disorders. Further, phycocyanin also has potential uses in the areas of anti-aging, skin whitening, and pigmentation reduction. Market leaders are involved in the development of new products related to Algae species in cosmetic formulations, such as moisturizing and thickening agents. In 2018, Nourish Face Mask by Kunye, also known as the “green smoothie for your face” was launched by the company. The product is gaining popularity among health conscious consumers.

