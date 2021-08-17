SimplyCast Partners with Valley Chamber of Commerce for Contact Tracing

Silicon Dartmouth, Canada, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast has partnered with the Valley Chamber of Commerce (VCC) to provide a contact tracing solution.

SimplyCast is proud to be able to support the VCC with their contact tracing efforts by providing a simple and secure solution.

All VCC members will be able to access the contact tracing solution for free.

SimplyCast, an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified leader in engagement automation for organizations in over 175 countries, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Valley Chamber of Commerce (VCC) in Grand Falls, New Brunswick. This partnership allows VCC to provide a safe, hands-free, and automated check-in and contact tracing solution to its members.

As a way to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, SimplyCast is providing members of the VCC with free access to the contact tracing application.

“We are very glad to be able to provide this easy and secure contact tracing app to VCC free of charge,” said SimplyCast President & CEO, Saeed El-Darahali. “The SimplyCast team developed this solution using our existing software products and we are proud to do our part to help against the spread of COVID-19.”

Upon signing up, VCC members will be provided with a pre-built form and associated QR code that can be used to collect contact tracing information from their visitors.

“The Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to partner with SimplyCast to introduce this digital solution to support our members’ reopening efforts,” said Gilles Beaulieu, CEO of the Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing simple and effective solutions that can be easily adopted is an important step in preparing our members for growth.”

SimplyCast uses military-grade message encryption and rigorous access control permissions within the solution because SimplyCast knows that privacy is an important consideration for everyone using a contact tracing solution. Only authorized users have access to collected contact data and it will only ever be used for the purpose for which it is intended.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company’s 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.

About VCC

The Valley Chamber of Commerce is a member driven organization comprised of more than 200 small to medium sized businesses throughout Grand Falls, Saint-André, Drummond, Saint-Léonard, and New Denmark regions.

Through our advocacy efforts, we promote business growth, sustainable development and job creation while facilitating strong, productive relationships with the community, educational facilities, businesses, non-profits and government organizations.

The VCC engages, supports, and informs the business community to shape community dialogue and identify issues of concern to our member businesses.