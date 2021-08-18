School of the Art Institute of Chicago Offers Virtual Campus Tours

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — School of the Art Institute of Chicago is pleased to announce they offer virtual campus tours for those interested in checking out the campus before enrollment. This student-led virtual tour provides a look inside the facilities with commentary from a current student to give valuable insight into the school experience.

School of the Art Institute of Chicago is an accredited independent art and design school located in downtown Chicago. The school has gained national recognition as a leading art college, giving students the education they need to be successful in their field. The school offers undergraduate, graduate, and post-baccalaureate programs in interdisciplinary fields to help students get in touch with their creative side and translate their ideas into tangible results.

Students interested in enrolling in the School of the Art Institute of Chicago can benefit from the virtual tour by seeing the school’s facilities and learning more about the school experience as told by a student. Live virtual tours are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4 pm CT, with on-demand tours of the residence halls available.

Anyone interested in learning about virtual campus tours can find out more by visiting the School of the Art Institute of Chicago website or by calling 1-800-232-7242.

