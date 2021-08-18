Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market worth $1,375 million – Integration of Microfluidics Will Drive Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the single-cell analysis market. Emerging economies such as Japan and China are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the APAC single-cell analysis market.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Asia Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.1%.

Trend: Integration of microfluidics in single-cell analysis;

Currently, the isolation and analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cells that are present in low quantities in the body is a major challenge faced by researchers and clinicians. Advances in microfluidics technology have provided robust solutions for the isolation and analysis of single cells. Moreover, microfluidic chips are easy to use and provide reliable and efficient isolation of single cells from a small sample volume.

Microfluidics has various advantages in single-cell analysis, including reduced reagent consumption, increased throughput, and ease of efficient automation. Citing the potential of this technology in single-cell analysis, various research studies are being performed for evaluating the performance of microfluidic chips in analyzing other types of cells.

The top players—Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)—in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market accounted for a combined majority market share in 2019. There is a high degree of competition among the market players. Only major companies can afford high-capital investments as well as the high cost of R&D and manufacturing. Moreover, this will prevent new entrants from entering this market. Furthermore, the top players in this market are large and well-established and enjoy a high degree of brand loyalty.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2019, Japan accounted for the largest share of the APAC single-cell analysis market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

In terms of market share, China closely followed Japan in 2019. However, in the next five years, the share of Japan is expected to increase in the APAC single-cell analysis market as it is estimated to witness higher CAGR than China. This can be attributed to the large geriatric population, increasing life science research activities, and growing focus on personalized medicine in Japan.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The major players operating in this market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US).

Merck Millipore held the leading position in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. The company offers lab materials, services, and technologies for the research, development, and production of pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug therapies. The company’s Life Science segment offers single-cell analysis products. Merck adopts organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to increase its dominance in this market. The company also focuses on enhancing its presence in the high-growth Asian region to increase its market share and revenue. In the last three years, the company has opened life science centers in China, India, and Singapore.

