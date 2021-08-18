Worldwide 1,800 Million Units of GMO Corn to be Sold by 2026 end

Using genetic modification techniques and bioengineering procedures to cultivate crops is being commonly exercised across the global food and beverage industry. With global farming conditions getting worse, cultivation of crops such as maize (corn) is being heavily marred by irregular presence of key micronutrients such as dietary fibers.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=424

Natural cultivation of corn, which is one of the richest source of energy (carbs) and has high presence of dietary fibers, is becoming less profitable as majority of farm produce remains under the low quality margin. This has instrumented the cultivation of corn crop as a genetically modified organism (GMO).

Farmers in several parts of the world are resorting to GMO cultivation methods to bring in more profits from corn produce. In addition, the production of GMO corn is being favored for being consistently high in quality. These innovative bioengineering methods make GMO corn resistant against pesticides, herbicides and crop diseases. According to Fact.MR’s forecast study, the demand for GMO corn will continue to gain traction in the near future. Over the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global GMO corn market is expected to expand at an 8.3% CAGR in terms of volume. By the end of 2026, the global GMO corn market is assessed to touch a valuation of US$ 264 Bn.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=424

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Other Product Types Sales Channel Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel Nature Conventional

Natural & Organic

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/424

The report has also profiled leading companies producing GMO corn. Companies namely, BASF, AgReliant Genetics LLC, Canterra Seeds, Bayer CropScience, DuPont, Dow Agroscience, Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE, Groupe Limagrain, Monsanto Company, Land O’Lakes, Takii Seed and Syngenta AG are expected to instrument the global production of GMO corn in the years to come. A majority of these companies are expected to focus on lowering the presence of biotoxins during the GMO cultivation of maize crops. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives towards GMO crop cultivation are also expected to drive the collaborative effort of market players in consolidating the global GMO corn supply chain for the near future.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/21/1904901/0/en/EPA-and-DHA-Omega-3-Ingredients-Market-Exceeds-Revenues-worth-UDS-4-Bn-Natural-Ingredients-High-in-Demand-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com