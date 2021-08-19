Lark on 42nd Delivers on Off-Campus Student Housing

Tampa, Florida, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 42nd is pleased to announce they deliver on off-campus student housing. University of South Florida students can enjoy all the comforts of home in their off-campus apartment with convenient access to campus activities.

Lark on 42nd offers various floor plans for students to choose from, including two, three, and four-bedroom options, with the opportunity to meet new people with the roommate matching service or room with friends. Rental rates include the fully furnished apartment, Internet access, electricity, in-unit laundry, and access to community amenities. Upper floor apartments and parking in the parking garage are available for an additional fee.

Students living at Lark on 42nd can use all the community amenities, such as a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, fire pits and grilling stations, and more. The resort-style living environment is the ideal way to enjoy life while remaining close to the campus. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark on 42nd website or by calling 1-813-430-4000.

About Lark on 42nd: Lark on 42nd is an off-campus housing complex open to students attending the University of South Florida. The per-person rental rate includes everything students need for a comfortable lifestyle. Students can feel secure with electronic access and 24-7 security services.

