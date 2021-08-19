Automotive Seat Market Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Seat Market size is projected to grow to USD 60.0 billion by 2025 from USD 51.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%. An automotive seat is a component that provides support and a comfortable seating posture to the driver and co-passengers, while maintaining their safety. The seat strucure consists of several components, which include the armrest, pneumatic system, seat belt, seat frame & structure, seat headrest, seat height adjuster, seat recliners, and seat tracks. Its main function is to provide occupant support, occupant position, and occupant safety. Increase in demand for luxury and premium vehicles, lightweight material would drive the global automotive seat industry.

With an increase in demand for SUVs and luxury cars, automotive seating has evolved in terms of technology, comfort, and safety. While initially, automotive seating consisted of heavy bench seats made up of coils, springs, and cloth as the seat cover, today, they have transformed into bucket seats and rear bench seats with a 60/40 split Full sized SUVs are also equipped with 3 row seating arrangement as compared to 2 row seating arrangement. The demand of SUV is increasing in Asia Pacific and North American regions which is simultaneously increasing the demand of automotive seats. Along with this shift, new technologies such as powered seats with features such as massagers, ventilated, heated, and memory seats have been introduced. For instance, Ford Motor Company’s Lincoln Continental has a 30-way adjustable seat that still retains its original size. Stress & fatigue detection seats, smartphone-connected seats, and customized massaging seats are a few such examples of seats that combine technology, comfort, and safety.

Heated and Ventilated seats market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Heated and ventilated seats are not only suitable for cold regions such as Europe and North America but they also provide comfort in high temperature conditions. Hence, the demand of heated and ventilated seats is going to increase at a high rate. Heated & ventilated seats are most widely used in mid and high-end variant models. Considering the rising demand for premium vehicles and the increasing efforts of automotive OEMs to enhance luxury features, the demand for heated & ventilated seats is expected to grow gradually.

The seat, frame and structure segment is the largest segment of the automotive seats market by component.

Owing to the large-scale production of vehicles, Asia Oceania is the largest market for automotive seats and accounted for ~50% of the market in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decline in vehicle production in 2020, which has directly affected the automotive seats market. To boost the sale of vehicles, OEMs and Tier 1 companies of seats are investigating antimicrobial materials and easily cleanable surfaces for vehicle interiors. For instance, Faurecia is looking at foggers that could spray a disinfectant such as hydrogen peroxide, while Magna is evaluating an ozone-generating system for cars. However, recovery from COVID-19 and recent safety-related developments could prove to be a key consideration in the purchase of vehicles in the near future. This would lead to a slow and steady recovery in the production of vehicles, in turn, resulting in a growth in the demand for automotive seat systems.

