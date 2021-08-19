Alight Gainesville Makes Off-Campus Student Housing Enjoyable

Gainesville, Florida, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Gainesville is pleased to announce they make off-campus student housing enjoyable for individuals attending the University of Florida. The housing complex is close to the campus, giving students easy access to classes while enjoying an independent lifestyle.

At Alight Gainesville, students can choose their preferred floor plan, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is fully furnished and includes Internet access, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, water and sewer, and access to community amenities. Parking is available for an additional monthly fee. With controlled key fob access, students can feel confident in their security while living off-campus.

Alight Gainesville provides students with amenities to make their lives more enjoyable, including a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, media lounge with TVs and gaming options, and social events throughout the year. Bus service runs to the campus every 15 minutes for convenient transportation.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the Alight Gainesville website or by calling 1-352-338-7467.

About Alight Gainesville: Alight Gainesville is an off-campus housing complex for University of Florida students. Residents can room with friends or get matched through roommate matching services. Monthly rent includes everything students need for an enjoyable, independent lifestyle.

Company: Alight Gainesville

Address: 725 NW 13th Street

City: Gainesville

State: FL

Zip code: 32601

Telephone number: 1-352-338-7467