Membrane Chromatography Market worth $408 million by 2025 explored in latest Research

The benefits offered by membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods, increasing biopharmaceutical R&D, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes are the major factors driving the growth of the membrane chromatography market.

The report Membrane Chromatography Market is estimated to grow from USD 198 million in 2020 to USD 408 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:-

Based on product, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into consumables and accessories. The consumables segment is further divided into capsules, cassettes, and cartridges; syringe filters; membrane discs and sheets; spin columns; filter plates; and other consumables (such as pipettes, syringes, vials, and collection plates).

The ion exchange membrane chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane adsorbers market in 2019. Advantages associated with ion exchange membrane chromatography such as reliability, accuracy and precision, high selectivity and speed, scalability, high separation efficiency, and low cost of consumables and disposables are supporting the growth of this segment.

The flow-through membrane chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane adsorbers market in 2019.

Based on end user, the global Membrane adsorbers market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic and research institutes.

Key Market Drivers: –

1 Benefits offered by membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography techniques

2 Increasing biopharmaceutical R&D

3 Increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes

Regional Analysis:

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global Membrane adsorbers market, followed by Europe.

Key Market Players:-

The major companies in the global membrane chromatography market are Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and 3M Company (US).