Transportation Management System Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021-2025

The report “Transportation Management System (TMS) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 “, is expected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2020 to USD 17.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the TMS industry include Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry and exponential growth in the eCommerce industry.

The large enterprise segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The adoption of TMS solutions and services is higher in large enterprises, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. TMS systems offer a single centralized system, with features such as route optimization, carrier tracking, analytics, order management, and account settlement. Hence, large enterprises heavily invest in advanced technologies to increase their overall productivity and efficiency. The demand for flexible, scalable, and convenient services by large enterprises is expected to encourage the market players to come up with newer technologies and innovative solutions.

SAP is one of the leading players in the TMS market. Currently, SAP is working toward enhancing its market share and presence with inorganic and organic growth strategies, such as partnerships, acquisition and product enhancements. For instance, in October 2020, SAP announced the release of a new SAP S/4HANA Transportation Management 2020, which offers improved transportation planning and load optimization, enhanced usability to simplify and automate business processes, and state-of-the-art integration of synchronized business operations. This new release can streamline transportation management, logistics management, warehouse management, and seamless integration processes.

Manhattan Associates is a growing player in the TMS market. The company focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies to improve its position in the TMS industry. For instance, in September 2020, Manhattan Associates and Logistyx Technologies, a provider of transportation management for parcel shipping, announced a new agreement to continue their partnership for enhancing multi-carrier parcel shipments. This partnership offers Manhattan Associates customers unlimited access to over 8,500 carrier services.

Market Players

Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the TMS market study include Oracle (US), SAP (US), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), Blujay Solutions (US), MercuryGate International (US), Blue Yonder (US), Transplace (US), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), E2open (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), 3Gtms (US), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK), Globaltranz (US), InMotion Global (US), vTradEx (China), MP Objects (US), Logistically (US), One Network Enterprises (US), Elemica (US), Tailwind Transportation Software (Canada), IntelliTrans (US), Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US), Fretron (India), Ratelinx (US), Tracx Systems (Canada), WiseTech Global (Australia), Princeton TMX (US), CTSI Global (US),Generix Group (France), Unifaun (Sweden), Supplystack (Belgium), Efreightsolutions (US), Ultraship TMS (US) and Infor (US).

