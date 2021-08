Sales of Golf Products to Account for US$ 11,000 Mn Revenues by 2026-end

Fact.MR has published a new research report on the global golf products market and offers forecast on the market for the period between 2017 and 2026. The report projects the market to ride on a steady CAGR through 2026. Revenues from worldwide sales of golf products are estimated to close in approximately US$ 11,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Robust rise in the golf tourism industry is driving the market for golf products significantly around the world. Currently, preferred destinations for the golf tourism include Ireland, Morocco, Scotland, the UAE, Portugal, and the United States. Digital technology has been radically making transformations in the golf industry since the recent past in developed as well as developing nations.

6 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Golf Products Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

North America and Europe will continue to be most lucrative markets for golf products, with revenues from the market in North America estimated to remain almost double than those from Europe.

Sales expansion of golf products are projected to remain relatively faster in Japan as well as in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Revenues from the markets in Japan and APEJ will also hold major market shares during the forecast period.

Based on product type, clubs are anticipated to dominate the global golf products market, in terms of revenues. Sales of golf balls are projected to register a relatively faster expansion than that of clubs, to become the second most lucrative product in the market by 2026-end.

Sports variety stores and third party online channels are expected to account for the largest market revenue shares during the forecast period. Revenues from golf product sales in on-course outlets and modern trade channel will also account for major market revenue shares during 2017 to 2026.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Golf Balls

Clubs (Set)

Individual Club

Golf Shoes

Golf Bags

Leading players in the golf products market are emphasizing on use of advanced fabrics for production of golf apparel and shoes. Some of the advanced fabrics include micro fleece fibers, and lightweight breathable micro fibers. In addition, new shoes models that are launched are light in weight and multifunctional, and enable players to use it on non-golf courses as well. Major vendors in the market are competing in terms of efficiency in customer service, pricing, product performance, technological innovations and quality. Key market players supporting the market expansion significantly include Callaway Golf Company, Amer Sports Corporation, MIZUNO Corporation, TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc., Acushnet Holdings Corp., Roger Cleveland Golf Company, Inc., Parsons Xtreme Golf, LLC, Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd., Honma Golf Co., Ltd., and Epon Golf.

