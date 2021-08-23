Basketball Shoes Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Basketball Shoes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Basketball Shoes

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Basketball Shoes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Basketball Shoes Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Basketball Shoes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Basketball Shoes Market.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global basketball shoes market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report.

The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global basketball shoes market.

Market Taxonomy Shoes Type High Tops

Mid Tops

Low Tops Closure Type Laces

Straps

Zippers

Velcro Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Scope Basketball is a global game and has several accessories. Basketball shoes is one of the accessories which the amateurs and professionals wear during play. The benefits of shoes include firmness, grip, safety to ankle, and overall look.These shoes also have certain limitations which might hinder the growth of the global market, such as, damage due to external factors due to poor material.These shoes come in different sizes, prices, designs and shapes. North America region is dominating in the global market of basketball shoes and has high market attractiveness index. The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global basketball shoes market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global basketball shoes market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Basketball shoes manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals. Overview The next section offers an overview of the basketball shoes market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – basketball shoes. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global basketball shoes market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of basketball shoes. With continuous evolution of the sports industry, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for basketball shoes manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Considering the wide scope of the global basketball shoes market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global basketball shoes market has been categorized on the basis of shoes type, closure type, buyer type, sales channel and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters. The report’s last section comprises of the global basketball shoes market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global basketball shoes market. 6 Forecast Highlights on Global Basketball Shoes Market High tops segment by shoes type is expected to grow at a higher growth rate as compared to other segments and is poised to continue showing its dominance throughout the period of forecast. The segment growth is mainly due to its foot friendliness and support while playing. The high tops segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% throughout the period of forecast

The medium tops and low tops segments are expected to grow at a similar pace during the period of 2017 to 2022. The medium tops segment, however, has a higher market share than the low tops segment, and reflects a market share of 32.4%. Both are expected to lose BPS by the end of 2022

Laces segment is expected to dominate the global market by closure type. The segment is poised to grow at a higher growth rate comparatively, and reflects a market share of 57.1%. the straps segment follows laces segment and is second from top with respect to growth rate and market share

North America region dominates the global market by region and has a higher market attractiveness index. It is considered to be the most lucrative region growing at a higher growth rate and registering a CAGR of 2.7% as compared to other regions. Basketball as a recreational game and as career is rising in this region, with bath professionals and amateurs opting for the game and also the basketball accessories, thereby raising the consumption bar of basketball shoes in this region

The individual segment by buyer type is fastest growing segment compared to institutional and promotional segments by buyer type. The individual segment shoes higher market share by dominating the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% throughout the period of forecast. It is also expected to gain a high BPS by the end of 2022

Third party online channel segment dominates the global basketball shoes market by sales channel. It also shows a comparatively higher growth rate and anticipated to reflect a CAGR of 3.4% throughout the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022. Following this segment, the direct consumer brand outlet segment also shows potential and grows at a reasonably well growth rate during the forecast period The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for basketball shoes, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like Xtep International Holdings Limited, Amer Sports Corporation, Reebok International Ltd., Under Armour, Inc., Li Ning Co., Ltd ANTA Sports Products Ltd, PUMA SE, Peak Sports USA, NIKE, Inc., and Adidas AG.

