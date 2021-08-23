Demand for Robotic Process Automation Software Market to Grow at a 35% CAGR From 2019 to 2029

Organizations worldwide are identifying processes that can be automated. This is in response to the increase in productivity and efficient use of resources that robotic process automation offers. The global robotic process automation market will project an astounding 17X growth from 2019 to 2029. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of industry 4.0 technologies in modern manufacturing. On the back of benefits such as precision, capacity expansion, and significant reduction in time-to-market of products, robotic process automation is set for a sky rocketing growth trajectory.

Key Takeaways of Robotic Process Automation Market Study

Service product types hold the leading market share of more than 58% of the total value. Enterprise organizations are looking for end-to-end services that ensure organization wide deployment of robotic process automation initiatives.

Robotic process automation based on smart software meets the demands of small and medium enterprises. On the back of suitability and flexibility of deployment, the software segment will grow at an astounding 35% CAGR from 2019 to 2029.

Consulting service segment will grow thirteen-folds during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing need for customized robotic process automation from companies.

In terms of target clients, large enterprises hold a majority market value share on the back of increasing need of these organizations to expand their global footprint in highly competitive environments.

North America maintains share-wide leadership with more than 1/2 of the total market value. Early adopters are at the forefront of robotic process automation owing to the increasing demand from consumers for precision product manufacturing.

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance is the leading application segment for robotic process automation with over 1/4th of the total market value. This can be attributed to surging application of artificial intelligence and big data analytics in evaluating consumer candidature for financial services.

Global Robot Process Automation Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global robot process automation market is segmented on the basis of type, service, organization, deployment, application and region.

Type Software

Service Service Consulting

Implementation

Training

Upgradation of Workforce Skillset to Propel Market Growth

Market players must invest in developing product offerings that can measure increase in productivity post deployment. It is important for continued success, that all stakeholders of the client organization can understand and utilize robotic process automation technologies. Training and development of workforce skill sets will ensure frictionless adoption of robotic process automation. Hence, to garner increasing revenues it is important for market players to position themselves as a knowledge resource coupled with industry leading technologies. Industry 4.0 technologies will propel market demand for robotic process automation as organizations move towards hyper automation by leveraging the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and communication analytics.

