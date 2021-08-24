Diesel Generator Market Consumer Trends and Factors Affecting Buying Decision, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Diesel Generator Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global diesel generator market size is projected to touch USD 21.37 billion by the end of 2022, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Growth of various industries such as retail, oil and gas, mining and telecom are projected to fuel the market growth over the estimated duration. Diesel generators provide a consistent and excellent power back-up, owing to which they are extensively preferred for separate power and emergency power back-ups.

Key Players:

Cummins Inc.

Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Kohler Co., Inc.

Aggreko PLC.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Generac Power Holdings, Inc.

FG Wilson Inc.

Himoinsa S.L.

Wacker Neuson SE

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as growing population, rapid industrialization, and infrastructure development in developing nations such as India and China are responsible for increasing power demand in these nations. Diesel generators are the most preferred power back-up solutions owing to advantages like safe to operate, reliability, less fuel usage and cost-effectiveness.

Diesel generators are equipment that supplies electricity during a power cut and blackout, thus, preventing in stoppage of routine business activities. Diesel generators are made available in different arrangements for various applications. Compression-ignition is used in these engines to burn fuel. An injector is used to put fuel in the engine at different periods. A normal air-compression ratio in an engine varies from 14:1 to 25:1. Today’s diesel engines require low-maintenance and they offer complete reliability during a power cut over gasoline generators.

Product Outlook:

Low Power Generators

Medium Power Generators

High Power Generators

End-Use Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Commercial segment occupied a market share of 39.8% in 2014. The segment growth is attributed to the growing usage of diesel generators in hospitality sectors which include resorts and hotels. Coastal regions are more prone to natural disasters, such as hurricane and cyclone, require continuous power backup, which, in turn, is predicted to fuel the segment growth in the upcoming years.

However, rapid urbanization in various developing nations might hinder the growth of the segment in the industrial and residential sectors. The substantial growth of commercial sectors is witnessed in developing countries of MEA and Asia Pacific. Major sectors such as retail, telecom and IT are expanding rapidly in these regions, thereby, driving the demand for diesel generators.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is the largest market for diesel generators. Factors such as growing purchasing power in developing nations such as China and India and rapidly growing manufacturing sector are predicted to fuel the regional market growth over the estimated duration. Nations such as India, Japan, China and South Korea are the key production hubs for consumer electronics. These hubs are anticipated to expand more over the forecast years.

Asia Pacific region has semi-developed power infrastructure that supplies electricity at economical rates from the power grid. This has resulted in the extensive use of diesel generator for power back-up in the region. Factors such as emission norms, per capita income of consumers and the nations’ power infrastructure drives the demand for diesel generator.

