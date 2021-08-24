Alight West Lafayette Offers Housing Close to Purdue Campus

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Alight West Lafayette is pleased to announce they offer student housing close to the Purdue campus. The off-campus apartment complex allows students to maintain an independent lifestyle during their college years.

At Alight West Lafayette, students can choose between floor plans to share with friends or get matched with roommates through the matching service. The complex offers one-bedroom suites, studio apartments, and two, three, and four-bedroom units. Extra storage space and reserved covered parking are available for an additional fee. Rent for each unit includes in-unit laundry, furnishings, wireless and wired Internet access, a flat-panel HDTV, water, access to community amenities, and convenient bus service.

Students living at Alight West Lafayette have access to all the community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with a hot tub, sand volleyball courts, a clubhouse with a lounge and LEGO wall, creative spaces, a movie theater, and more. Students will enjoy a better quality of life while remaining close to their classes and on-campus activities.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing near Purdue can find out more by visiting the Alight West Lafayette website or by calling 1-765-276-7700.

About Alight West Lafayette: Alight West Lafayette is an off-campus housing complex located close to Purdue University. The apartments include everything students need to live a comfortable lifestyle close to campus. Students can room with friends or get matched through the roommate matching service.

