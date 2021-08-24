EduAction – A Power-packed Series for Educationalists and Education Leaders!

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

“Technology is not just a tool, it can give learners a voice that they may not have had before.”

-George Couras

Education is one of the most important sectors that need the right touch of technology in the current scenario, as now students need to be prepared not only for today but also for tomorrow and their brightest future. EduAction by Arpit Badjatya | Tea & Talk over EdTech is one such initiative by Serosoft CEO & MD Mr. Arpit Badjatya. He is an ambitious edupreneur having a flair for strategy and business development. An education technology thinker, innovator, and speaker.

He completed his education in the US and made an ambition after returning to India, that he wanted to champion an era of digital transformation across the universal education ecosystem along with a vision to digitally transform 2000 leading institutions across the world.

EduAction with Arpit Badjatya | Tea & Talk over EdTech is a series dedicated to discussion on technology with an esteemed expert in every episode.

The first episode was featured with esteemed guest Prof. Chandrashekar Ramanathan

Professor and Dean (Academics) with Mr. Arpit Badjatya, this episode was a power-packed discussion over Edtech and trending technologies that can help the education world, the digital transformation journey of educational institutions with eminent educationists, their challenges, learnings, and wins.

Prof. Chandrashekar Ramanathan is currently serving as a senior professor at the Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore. He is a leading-edge expert knowing the trending philosophies about education technology.

The episode comprises various interesting questions asked by Mr. Arpit and answered by Prof. Ramanathan. some of the highlights were:

What are the three biggest learnings with regards to the adoption of technology in an institution?

Answer by Prof.

The three biggest sections in which technology is most important are education delivery, administration, and assessments.

The Indian Edtech sector is booming right now, is it a bubble or is it here to stay?

Answer by Prof.

Of course, it is here to stay leading to more growth, opportunities, and success for educational institutions.

Seems interesting? This is just a highlight, many more questions were discussed while sipping the tea and discussing the ideas over Edtech.

Meanwhile, if you want to check the recording of this power-packed session, watch it here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBImKgrYE-s

And stay connected for the second episode of EduAcation with Arpit Badjatya | Tea & Talk over EdTech.