Business Intelligence Solutions | K&T Forlex

2021-Aug-24

Business Intelligence Solutions

Singapore, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — In this fast-growing and ever-changing and competitive environment, it is easy to miss out on the small legal issues. K&T Forlex can help you to collect and summarize basic information such as Preliminary Corporate Data of an entity including information like Authorized and Paid-up capital, shareholding structure, business objectives (MOA, AOA), directors/signatory details, a brief note of the latest audit report submitted with ROC. Further, it comprises litigation history in the last 2/3/5 years.

For More Details: https://www.ktforlex.com/contact

  • Market sizing, background check
  • Research of Rules and regulations of particular country/region
  • Study on the cost of business
  • Mini Due Diligence
  • Risk and opportunity assessment

About US

K&T Forlex has its headquarter in Singapore, offices in Mumbai, Pune, and Shanghai, aiming to provide professional legal services to the clients all over the world.

Contact US:

Warun Kumbhar

Email: warun.k@ktforlex.com

Phone: (+91) 76207 01201

Website: https://www.ktforlex.com/

