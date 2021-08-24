KL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC (“KLST”) ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE NETDOCSHARE SYNC PROVIDING NETDOCUMENTS USERS WITH THE SECURE FILE SYNCHRONIZATION CAPABILITIES PROMOTING LAW FIRM COLLABORATION & PRODUCTIVITY!

netDocShare Sync

Newark, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — KL Software Technologies Inc (“KLST”) launches the netDocShare Sync providing NetDocuments users the the ability to automatically sync SharePoint & OneDrive for Business libraries and Teams Files Tab to  NetDocuments.

KLST continues to deliver innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and collaboration for our mutual customers.

“netDocShare, already trusted by global AMLAW firms and Corporate General Counsels, and with the netDocShare Sync, customers can collaborate seamlessly with the ability to automatically sync SharePoint & OneDrive for Business libraries and Teams Files Tab to  NetDocuments.” said Ragav Jagannathan, President & CEO at KL Software Technologies, Inc.,

The netDocShare Sync empowers collaboration with the capabilities of syncing business libraries or files such as:

  • Ability to bi-directionally sync files from the Microsoft Teams Files Tab to NetDocuments Cloud (Standard Channel)
  • Ability to bi-directionally sync files from the Microsoft Teams Files Tab to NetDocuments Cloud (Private Channel)
  • Ability to bi-directionally sync files from SharePoint to NetDocuments Cloud
  • Ability to bi-directionally sync files from OneDrive to NetDocuments Cloud
  • Ability to sync the files posted into Team’s ‘files’ tab to NetDocuments Cloud (standard and private channels)

The administrative support of netDocShare Sync provides NetDocuments users the control on setting up the Sync job on a time schedule or on-demand. With the support of netDocShare Sync, users can identify Microsoft Teams that are not synced with NetDocuments Cloud.

Additionally, the netDocShare Sync Desktop app helps users to synchronize their OneDrive (Online and Desktop) with NetDocuments Cloud. The convenience of the netDocShare Sync NetDocuments extension is users can initiate the sync with SharePoint or OneDrive form within NetDocuments Cloud.
netDocShare Sync promotes your firm productivity by helping you manage secure access to the matter documents you need with the file-syncing solution.
netDocShare is an innovative solution designed to empower several legal teams across the globe to conveniently live view, edit, or sync NetDocuments content within SharePoint or Microsoft Teams.

Experience Secure collaboration of your Law Firm!
For more information, visit  http://www.netdocshare.com and download the  netDocShare Teams app.

ABOUT KLST

KL Software Technologies (“KLST”) specializes in building mobile-first digital innovations that provide smooth, intuitive, and consistent user experience across smarter interfaces. With global delivery centers based out of the USA and India, KLST software+services offerings are focused on Enterprise Collaboration & Content, Hybrid Mobility, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Augmented Reality. For more information, visit www.klstinc.com/whyklstforlegal or email media@klstinc.com.

ABOUT NETDOCUMENTS

NetDocuments is a cloud-based document and email management service that provides enterprise-level security, mobility, disaster recovery, and collaboration solutions for organizations with high data security requirements, such as law firms, financial institutions, and insurance industries. For more information, visit www.netdocuments.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Helen
marketing@klstinc.com

