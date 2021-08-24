Rising Demand for Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The lithium-ion battery recycling market is estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and projected to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2025 to USD 18.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030. The major reasons for the growth of the battery recycling market include the increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution and the enforcement of stringent environmental regulations across regions to control excessive industrial and air emissions. The rising concerns about depleting earth metals and government initiatives to recycle batteries are drivers for the battery recycling market globally.

The key market players in the lithium-ion battery recycling market are Umicore (Belgium), Glencore International AG (Switzerland), Retriev Technologies Inc. (US), Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC) (Canada), American Manganese Inc. (Canada), Li-Cycle Corp. (Canada), International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC (INMETCO) (US), GEM Co., Ltd (China), SITRASA (Mexico), Neometals Ltd (Australia), RECUPYL SAS (France), Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT) (US), TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore), Fortum Oyj (Finland), and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) (China). These players have adopted the expansions, acquisitions, divestments, collaborations, and joint ventures strategies to enhance their positions in the market.

Umicore is a global material technology and recycling group. In December 2019, Umicore and Audi AG (Germany) collaborated in a closed-loop sustainable battery recycling pilot project. The pilot project comprised two phases: the test phase wherein it was successfully established by both the parties that more than 90% cobalt and nickel in batteries of the Audi e-tron model, can be recovered. The second phase began in January 2020 and consists of the supply of Audi e-tron batteries by Audi AG to Umicore for recycling. The recovered cobalt and nickel produced are employed in the production of new battery cells. The collaboration is expected to lead to the retrieval of precious resources and reduction of CO 2 emissions.

Another important player in the lithium-ion battery recycling market is Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC). In November 2019, Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC) entered into a partnership with Call2Recycle, Inc. (US) to enhance the collection and recycling of used consumer batteries across Ontario (Canada). Under this partnership, the two parties are expected to offer residents, businesses, and municipalities of Ontario increased access to battery collection and recycling. This partnership aided both the companies in establishing an efficient producer responsibility program to enhance consumer drop-off locations for spent batteries. The partnership is also expected to result in the augmentation of collection and recycling consumer batteries across Ontario.