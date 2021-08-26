WeCare tlc expands corporate headquarters

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — WeCare tlc, a leading provider of onsite and near-site health and wellness centers around the country, is working hard to change the way people think about healthcare. The company also wants to change the way its workforce gets the job done.

The Florida-based corporation is building a new headquarters office in Altamonte Springs complete with a modern design fostering collaboration. WeCare tlc will be adding several new positions to the corporate team, increasing local staff by 15 to 20 percent.

“We’ve learned a lot during the pandemic. It reaffirmed our goal to provide the best quality healthcare, but it also showed us there’s a new way people want to work and we want a corporate setting that accommodates this,” said Raegan Le Douaron, president of WeCare tlc. “There are a lot of big changes and growth plans set for WeCare tlc and this is the first step to pushing our plans into action. We’ve already brought on several new positions and are looking to add more.”

The new corporate office, or Home Office Resource Group, will feature a modern, open plan design. Rather than traditional office spaces, the building will primarily be made up of flex workstations to encourage teamwork. Dedicated offices will be kept to a minimum and open rooms will be available to reserve as needed.

“At WeCare tlc, it’s our mission to change the way healthcare is delivered across the United States,” said Le Douaron. “The only way for us to accomplish this is by working together. The new space will be key to encouraging open conversations and collaboration. We want everyone on our team to know their thoughts and ideas are valued.”

WeCare tlc manages 54 on or near-site healthcare centers for schools, municipals, and companies across the nation. It aims to provide exemplary health care services for patients, while keeping costs low for employers. All of its centers have adopted Bridges of Excellence standards, the highest standards across the industry.

For more information on WeCare tlc, visit https://wecaretlc.com.

Click here to download WeCare tlc’s new office floorplan.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates 54 healthcare centers in 10 states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

(407) 339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com