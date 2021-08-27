Overall Sales Growth Of Spout Pouch Market Is Expected To Be Positive During Forecast Period 2028

Fact.MR, a leading authority on market research brings original, in-depth, and insightful reports to investors On Spout pouch Market Sales & Demand. Fact.MR’s report will highlight various growth forecasts, key trends, and notable segments ripe for upcoming investments.

Spout pouch: An Overview

Flexible packaging formats has witnessed a significant growth over rigid packaging formats. Spout pouches are commonly used flexible packaging solution for packaging of several products in industries such as food, beverages, home care & personal care, automotive, pharmaceuticals etc.

Spout pouch is a flexible packaging solution in which spout is equipped at the top of the pouch, or at the corner. Spout pouch are mostly used for packaging of liquid products such as sauces, beverages, lubricants. Consumer preference for flexible packaging is increasing over rigid packaging solutions.

Global Spout Pouch Market: Segmentation

The global spout pouch market has been segmented on the basis of material type, capacity, closure type, and end use industry.

On the basis of material type, the global spout pouch market is segmented as:

Plastic Polyethylene Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) EVOH Polyamide Others

Paper

Aluminium

On the basis of capacity, the global spout pouch market is segmented as:

Up to 200 ml

200 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

Above 1000 ml

On the basis of closure type, the global spout pouch market is segmented as:

Screw Cap

Flip top cap

On the basis of end use industry, the global spout pouch market is segmented as:

Food

Beverages

Personal care and cosmetics

Automotive

Lubricants, Oils & Petrochemicals

Others

Spout pouch and zipper pouch are popular among consumers as they prefer convenient and efficient packaging solution that keeps the content fresh, are transparent and can be consumed on-the-go, microwave compatible, easy to open & close, consumes less storage space. Along with these features spout pouch enhances the shelf presence, are light weight and cost efficient. The global spout pouch market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Spout pouch Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the spout pouch market has been divided into seven key regions such as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia – Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The North America spout pouch market is expected to dominate the global spout pouch market.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Spout pouch Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Spout pouch are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Spout pouch industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

Spout Pouch Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers are focusing on innovative packaging solutions with add on features such as zippers, spouts etc. Re-sealability plays a vital role in the selection of packaging format. Resealable pouches have become the primary choice of packaging solution and spout pouch is one of them.

The amount of packaging material used for manufacturing of spout pouches is less as compared to the rigid packaging solutions such as bottles, aseptic cartons etc. and the enhanced shelf life offered by the spout pouch over rigid packaging solutions is also an advantage.

Some of the key participants in the global Spout pouch Market include :

Some of the key players operating in the global Spout pouch market are: Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, ProAmpac LLC, Tyler Packaging Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Foster Packaging International, HPM Global Inc., Impak Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A. among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global spout pouch market during the forecast period.

Consumers in the U.S. prefer re-sealibility featured packaging solution over non-resealable product.

In January 2018, global packaging firm Sonoco, developed a transparent, stand-up, spout pouch for packaging sauces of apple, mixed berry, tropical, mango, strawberry and cinnamon of U.S. food & beverage firm Tree Top

In September 2013, Glenroy Inc. in collaboration with Lube-Tech has developed first spout pouch packaging for engine oil from Arctic Cat for the U.S. power sports industry.

From the sustainability aspect, manufacturing of spout pouches consumes less energy and bulk amount of units can be transported as compared to rigid containers.

Despite the positive the outlook, there might have several factors that might hamper the growth of spout pouch market during the forecast period. The cost of recycling is more in multi-layer spout pouch packaging than in traditional recycling of packages.

Spout pouch and other flexible pouches are made of multi-layer barrier films. The inner layer is made of low density polyethylene film, the middle layer is made of a thin barrier film and the outer layer is made of a plastic film with high melting point. Overall growth of spout pouch market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

