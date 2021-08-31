Demand for Bortezomib Drugs for Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Commands for Nearly 40% Market Share: Fact.MR

Popularity of peptide based cancer therapeutics is on the rise, owing to the positive outlook on their efficiency in treating cancer. According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global market for peptide based cancer therapeutics is set to reflect an above average CAGR during 2017 to 2022, to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 11,100 Mn. Incessant development in drug modification, stability, delivery and preclinical achievements is reflecting positively on the future prospects of the global peptide based cancer therapeutics market. Of late, an array of new peptides with encouraging preclinical results are undergoing clinical trials for treating cancer. At the same time, these new peptide are also finding application in various other therapeutic areas. Also, increasing occurrence of cancer is anticipated to be instrumental in boosting the demand for peptide based cancer therapeutics in the near future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=179

As per WHO, over 8 million deaths were recorder globally due to cancer in 2015. Cancer remains one of the foremost causes of death around the world. Factors mentioned above are projected to make a significant influence on the global market for peptide based cancer therapeutics over the forecast period. Moreover, low potency of conventional cancer therapeutics and the adverse side-effects from these therapeutics is prompting physicians to utilise other options. This, in turn, is facilitating the adoption of new-age peptide based therapeutic drugs.

Forecast Highlights Of Global Market For Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics

Among regions, North America is expected to remain the most attractive market for peptide based cancer therapeutics during the forecast period. This is largely due to the existence of several prominent peptide based cancer therapeutic drug makers and an advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Over the next couple of years, the region’s market is projected to witness a healthy growth. Meanwhile, the market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over 2022.

Based on drugs, demand for bortezomib is expected to remain relative higher as compared to other peptide based cancer therapeutic drugs. Revenues from global sales of bortezomib drugs currently commands for nearly 40% market share. Towards the end of 2022, more than US$ 4,700 Mn worth bortezomib drugs are estimated to be sold worldwide.

Hospital pharmacies are the largest distribution channel for peptide based cancer therapeutic drugs followed by retail pharmacies. Currently, hospital pharmacies account for close to 50% share of the global market in terms of revenue. The trend is likely to continue in 2017 and beyond.

Speak to Research Analyst https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=179

Market Taxonomy

Drug Goserelin

Bortezomib

leuprorelin

Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Full Access of this Report Is Available at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/179

Competition Tracking

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Allergan plc

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Abbott, Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Majority of these market players are actively focusing on further product development as well as channelizing their investments in R&D activities.

For More Insights

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=923711

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com