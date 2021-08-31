LIQUID APPLIED MEMBRANES MARKET : DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, AND CHALLENGES

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — The global liquid applied membranes(LAMs)market size is expected to grow from USD 19.6billion in 2021 to USD 26.2billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The major factors driving the LAMsmarket include high growth in the construction industryandan increasing need for water management activities in APAC.

Browse 97 market data tables and 33 figures spread through 138 pages and in-depth TOCon "Liquid Applied MembranesMarket: Global Forecast to 2026."

The elastomeric membranes segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the global LAMsmarket during the forecast period

Elastomeric membranes, bituminous membranes, and cementitious membranes are the major types of LAMs available in the market. Elastomeric membranes are the largest and fastest-growing segment in terms of value. These membranes are designed to be used as single-use membranes in high-end applications, which require excellent retention properties and tensile strength. Their robust performance in critical applications is expected to help their high growth during the forecast period.

The residential construction end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global LAMsmarket during the forecast period

Residential construction, commercial construction, and public infrastructure are the major end-use industries in the LAMs market. Of these, residential construction is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period. Cold-applied liquid waterproofing and roofing membranes are used on concrete podium slabs, roof decks, and planters in protected roofing applications. The ease of application of LAMs in various roofing and non-roofing applications is driving their demand in the residential construction end-use industry.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market size in the global LAMsmarket during the forecast period

The APAC was the largest market for LAMs in 2020 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Market growth is primarily due to its rapidly growing population and increasing urbanization and industrialization. These factors are driving the demand for residential and commercial buildings in the region. Developing economies, such as India, China, South Korea, and Australia, are investing in various residential and commercial infrastructural development projects that are driving the market.

Major vendors in the LAMsmarket includeSika AG (Switzerland), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Carlisle Companies (US), the Soprema Group (France), MAPEI (Italy), Fosroc (UK), BASF (Germany),Tremco (US), Johns Manville (US),RENOLIT (Germany),Alchimica Building Chemicals (Greece),CHRYSO (France), Copernit (Italy),Elmich (Singapore), Firestone Building Products Company (US),GAF (US), Henkel Polybit (Germany), Henry Company (US), IKO (Canada), ISOMAT (Greece), Kemper System (US),Paul Bauder (Germany),Pidilite Industries (India),Saint-Gobain Weber (France), and Siplast (US).