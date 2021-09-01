Important Factors of Round Bar / Round Bar Manufacturer in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — One of the most important players in the machining sector are Round bars. Stainless steel round bars are used in manufacturing businesses that produce fasteners and machineries because of their excellent corrosion resistance. 

Manan Steels & Metals are prime Round Bar Manufacturers in India. Which are solid solution strengthened and commercially pure wrought materials with great mechanical properties over a wide range of temperatures and have excellent resistance to many corrosives, in particular hydroxides. 

Invar 36 Round Bar, also known as Nickel Alloy 36 Round Bar, is a nickel-iron alloy with a low coefficient of thermal expansion that is one-tenth that of carbon steel. It contains 36 percent nickel and has a thermal expansion rate that is one-tenth that of carbon steel.

Round Bar Types:

  1. Stainless Steel Round Bars
  2. Titanium Round Bars
  3. Monel Round Bars
  4. Inconel Round Bars
  5. Hastelloy Round Bars
  6. Nickel Alloy Round Bars
  7. SMO 254 Round Bars
  8. Duplex Steel Round Bars

Round Bars & Rods Application & Uses:

  1. Round Bars used in Roofing Industries
  2. Hex Bars used in Switchgear Industries
  3. Bright Bars used in Heat Exchangers
  4. Stainless Steel Bars & Rods used in Metallurgical Industries
  5. Round Bars & Rod used in Power Plants

