Engagedly Inc. and HIMSS Partnership Win 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award

St. Louis, MO, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Engagedly Inc., a leader in performance management and employee engagement software, won a bronze in Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards announced on 19th August 2021. Brandon Hall Technology Awards conducted by Brandon Hall Group, is a leading independent Human Capital Management Research and Analyst firm. Engagedly won Bronze in Best Advance in Creating a Talent Strategy.

Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement. Engagedly’s cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. It offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people’s reviews are effective and easy, so that employees stay engaged and productive.

“We are honored to win the Brandon Hall award in Talent Strategy implementation for our work with health industry leader HIMSS in helping them realize their vision of one HIMSS across their organization.” said Sri Chellappa, President/Co-Founder. “With the prevalence of hybrid work environment, it is critical that organizations embrace leading collaboration and culture enhancing technologies like ours to improve their employee experience” “Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. “The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

“We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM’s impact on the business is what sets our awards apart.

About Engagedly:

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution. To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.:

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement.(http://www.brandonhall.com)

