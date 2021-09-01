Scientology Nashville Volunteer Ministers Join Local Flood Relief in Waverly

Nashville, TN, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers are active when disasters strike to help rebuild and recover.

The Churches of Scientology Disaster Response is now active alongside volunteers from churches, neighborhood groups and community organizations to provide help and relief to those affected by the Waverly flood that killed 20 people and destroyed more than 240 homes.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers who arrived on the scene described how “…the rains have now been replaced by 90-degree weather as crews work in the heat to remove debris and clean up decimated sites.” Dozens of emergency crews, relief agencies and food trucks were assembled throughout the area to organize and serve volunteers and victims.

Compassion Church in Waverly, Tenn., has become a hub for volunteer activity with an abundance of food and supplies, but still needs extra hands to help distribute to those in need. The Scientology Volunteer Ministers were among those able to get right to work, distributing food and supplies to residents who lived near Trace Creek.

The Church of Scientology Volunteers Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

The Volunteer Minister program was expressly intended for use by Scientologists and non- Scientologists alike. Transcending all ethnic, cultural and religious boundaries, the Volunteer Ministers program is there for anyone in need of help. Volunteer Minister training is available free of charge through the Scientology Volunteer Minister website to anyone who wishes to help others, at www.volunteerministers.org.