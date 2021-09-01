Absorbable Surgical Suture Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Absorbable Surgical Suture sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Absorbable Surgical Suture market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Absorbable Surgical Suture market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Absorbable Surgical Suture market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Absorbable Surgical Suture. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Absorbable Surgical Suture Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Absorbable Surgical Suture, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Absorbable Surgical Suture Market.



Surgical sutures have become a preferred choice for surgeons, and have gained significant popularity over the years. Consistent improvement in products by incorporating advanced technologies as well as government support, and government support for awareness campaigns regarding cancer radiation therapy are among the most important factors that are estimated to fuel the demand for surgical sutures during the forecast period. According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the global surgical sutures market accounted for ~ US$ 3.9 Bn in terms of value at the end of 2018. The surgical sutures market report also projects significant growth potential with an anticipated average Y-o-Y growth rate of ~ 4% during the forecast period.

Collaborative Efforts and Initiatives to Develop Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Availability of knowledge-based resources and enhanced research collaborations will improve the product development for surgical sutures. An important factor in the competition is the timing of market introduction of new products. The speed with which companies can develop products and complete clinical testing and regulatory clearance processes will decide how much they can increase their market share. Moreover, growing focus on clinical trials to enrol new surgical sutures products will further help the market. The success rates for these clinical trials to meet the endpoints and obtain key approval are marginally higher than those of currently available products.

In addition, there has been increasing burden of disease and growing number of surgeries, which is a positive factor for wound closure product markets. The importance of patient outcomes with assurance of better surgical recoveries is also important to drive the growth of the surgical sutures market. It is equally important for the payers, regulators, and healthcare facilities to not only focus on patient outcomes but also on quality outcomes. A change in reimbursement policy covering more medication or treatment is also expected to drive the market of surgical sutures. Amongst surgical sutures, the usage of absorbable surgical sutures is growing rapidly, and is the main driver for the growth of the surgical sutures market in emerging markets.

According to Fact.MR, the high demand for absorbable sutures and the higher Average Selling Price (ASP) have led the segment to experience more dynamic growth than any other product in the surgical sutures market. Additionally, increase in disposable incomes leading to affordability to surgical treatment in emerging countries is also inciting patients to opt for surgical sutures. However, lower adoption of surgical sutures is observed in some of the poor or lower income nations due to their poor economy. Therefore, rise in disposable income is expected to be an important factor that is anticipated to drive the growth of the market of surgical sutures globally. It also provides an excellent growth opportunity for the surgical suture manufacturers to get connected to potential customers. One of the primary drivers for the surgical sutures market is also the increasing number of surgical procedures, especially propelled by an aging population.

Aging populations have greater risk of developing diseases and health conditions, necessitating the need for surgical interventions. This trend will drive higher volumes of both open and minimally invasive procedures, generating greater sales of suturing devices.

FMR has segmented the surgical sutures market to offer a comprehensive taxonomy of the surgical sutures market based on product type, raw material, source, application, end user, and region. By product type, the surgical sutures market is segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable. By source, the surgical sutures market is segmented into natural, synthetic, coated, and uncoated. By application, the surgical sutures market is further segmented into cardiovascular procedures, general surgery procedures, ophthalmic procedures, orthopedic procedures, dental procedures, gastroenterology procedures, gynaecology procedures, plastic surgery procedures, and veterinary procedure. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, veterinary hospitals and veterinary clinics. Based on raw material, surgical sutures can be categorised into nylon, silk, stainless steel, catgut, polyglycolic acid, and polygalactin, polydioxanone, and various polyester-based materials. By region, the surgical sutures market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Absorbable Surgical Suture Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Absorbable Surgical Suture Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Absorbable Surgical Suture’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Absorbable Surgical Suture’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Absorbable Surgical Suture Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Absorbable Surgical Suture market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Absorbable Surgical Suture market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Absorbable Surgical Suture Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Absorbable Surgical Suture demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Absorbable Surgical Suture market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Absorbable Surgical Suture demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Absorbable Surgical Suture market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Absorbable Surgical Suture: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Absorbable Surgical Suture market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Absorbable Surgical Suture Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Absorbable Surgical Suture, Sales and Demand of Absorbable Surgical Suture, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

