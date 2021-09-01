Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Treatment Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2031

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Treatment sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=795

With the rise in emphasis on prevention and treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), a serious ailment that leads to blindness despite repeated treatment, the requirement for vitreoretinal centers has gained importance worldwide. Prevention of PVR development at early stage RRD for preserving visual function in patients has become a primary agenda among medical researchers and clinicians. A recent Fact.MR analysis envisages the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market to reflect a modest 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2027).

However, establishment of vitreoretinal centers for the provision of advanced ophthalmological procedures is considered impractical, on account of increasing social security costs – a key challenge faced by nations across the globe. In contrast, remarkable advances have been made in medical equipment, and ultra-wide-field scanning laser ophthalmoscope (Optos) is one such advancement. This equipment facilitates the provision of wide-field, noninvasive, and nonmydriatic images, and is being increasingly employed for diagnosis and follow-up of PVR treatment evaluation.

Advantages of deep learning in classifying Optus images in RRD have been observed to be slight, however the method has been deemed clinically imperative to achieve higher accuracy. It has been observed that multiple non-linear processing layers in deep learning approach can be leveraged for effective prevention and treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy by further studies.

Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market: Hospital Pharmacies Continue to Account for Bulk Market Shares

Hospital pharmacies are leading consumers in the pharmacy industry. Policymakers are becoming more aware about importance of offering effective pharmacy services coupled with safe and rational use of medications. In case of proliferative vitreoretinopathy, hospital pharmacies are considered to be radical asset of the modern pharmacy sector. They are vital part of hospitals and clinics, ensuring safe, effective, and economic use of drugs. According to the study, hospital pharmacies will continue to account for bulk shares of the market in the period of forecast.

Injectables will remain preferred over other mode of administrations of proliferative vitreoretinopathy management drugs. Treatment of PVR through intravitreal injectables has been considered beneficial as they delivery drugs directly to retina and vitreous. Simplicity of achieving intravitreal injection by doctors is a key factor driving adoption of this method. Subretinal injection has been gaining ground in the treatment of PVR, as it directly affects the resident cells & tissues in subretinal space. However, requirement for highly proficient and stable operators for subretinal injection continues to prevail as a major concern in the healthcare sector.

Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market: North America Remains at the Vanguard

North America will continue to be at the forefront of the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market, with approximately two-fifth market revenue share estimated for the region by 2027-end. Favorable government policies and reimbursements provided by the government, along with the occupancy of robust healthcare facilities are key growth determinants for growth of the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market in North America. Additionally, strong penetration of PVR management drugs such as “lornoxicam” has further supported demand for treatment of PVR in the region.

Recent studies state that high level of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) have been detected in the fibrovascular tissues of the eyes, which has prompted use of anti-VEGF as the most effective & efficient management method, in patients with proliferative vitreoretinopathy. Emergence and robust adoption of intravitreal pharmacologic agents, particularly drugs that inhibit the actions of VEGF, have directed focus of approach toward the proliferative vitreoretinopathy therapeutics from vision stabilization to vision improvement. Improvement in the patient’s visual acuity while undergoing RRD via utilization of anti-VEGF has been deemed more effective compared to improvements observed in the treatment using corticosteroids.

Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market: Taxonomy

This report propounds quantitative & qualitative analyses on proliferative vitreoretinopathy market, providing complete view on the current as well as future market prospects. The value forecast rendered in this study is in terms of US$ Mn.

Qualitative analysis offered illuminates microeconomic, industry-specific, and macroeconomic factors that are likely to impact future market expansion.

This report embodies complete insights on prominent growth determinants, restraints, opportunities, and threats, which will potentially affect the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

A segmentation-wise analysis and insights on proliferative vitreoretinopathy market has been issued, which enables the report readers in acquiring accurate and transparent intelligence.

The report branches the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market based on distribution channel, mode of administration, drug class, and region.

Competitive Landscape Assessment

This research study examines business strategies employed by the leading participants in the proliferative retinopathy market, and issues comprehensive insights to enable established as well as emerging companies in devising effective and fact-based growth strategies.

For report readers, the chapter on the market’s competitive landscape is of paramount importance, as they seek scrutinized & actionable insights into current and future market status quo.

Leading companies operating in the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market, including Genentech, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Allergan Plc, have been profiled in the report.

A scrutinized SWOT analysis is rendered in the report, which imparts the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, & threats of the market players.

Intelligence on new product development, and impact of regulatory changes, coupled mergers and acquisition activity of these market players is incorporated for perusal of report readers.

